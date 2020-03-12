No Image

HUNTSMEN
"Mandala Of Fear"

(Prosthetic)

01. Ride Out
02. Colossus
03. Atomic Storms
04. God Will Stop Trying
05. Pirates of the Waste
06. Hill People Drugs
07. Bone Cathedral
08. A Nameless Dread
09. Awake at Time's End
10. Loss
11. The Silver Lining
12. The Swallow
13. Clearing the Sand

RATING: 9/10

Some moments of inspiration are simply meant to be. When HUNTSMEN unveiled their cross-genre sound on 2018's "American Scrap", it was hard to believe that no one had previously blended thunderous post-metal with the windswept atmospheres and wistful harmonies of sun-scorched Americana: for those with a taste for melancholy and massive riffs, it was an album worth falling in love with. Two years on, the band have tweaked their line-up and their musical vision in one fell swoop. "Mandala of Fear" delivers everything that was present and admirable on that last record, but with a far more powerful production, a greater sense of experimental self-assurance and several songs that seem deliberately designed to make bearded men weep.

When those vocal harmonies make their first appearance not long into opener "Ride Out", sounding redolent of both YES in their early '70s pomp and FLEET FOXES from not so long ago, it's a defining and clarifying moment: your spine will either tingle or it won't. If you do embrace this wild, reckless ride into some tumbleweed-strewn nowhere, "Mandala of Fear" is precisely the kind of immersive, fluid and shrewdly structured album that people aren't supposed to have the patience for these days. As a result, it feels defiant and not a little subversive. Songs like the ominous, cudgeling "Atomic Storms" and the exuberant "Pirates of the Waste" mesmerize with riff after seismic riff, but they each boast melodies of sweetly insidious power and flurries of dynamic sleight of hand. Similarly, shorter pieces like drone reverie "Hill People Drugs" and "Loss"'s tense, acoustic shuffle reveal an endearing gift for simplicity that tallies neatly with the band's self-evident folk and country influences, while also giving this record a sense of persistent but gentle flow.

There is much gnarliness and spite simmering beneath the surface here, however: "Bone Cathedral" is a black-hearted, dissonant noise rock skitter that lurches and squalls like MY BLOODY VALENTINE gone doom; "A Nameless Dread" is sledgehammer sludge incarnate, as if UNSANE had relocated to Chicago and become obsessed with DARKTHRONE and PINK FLOYD. In fact, there is more than a little FLOYDian grandeur scattered throughout "Mandala of Fear", or at least a comparable sense of sonic space being joyously explored. Fittingly, the album's two great epics, "Awake at Time's End" and "The Swallow" are the most obvious peaks, both musical and emotional, the former is a pummeling, amorphous slug-slither, with an almost YOB-like core of dense distortion, while the latter is a master class in slow-release muscularity, as epic and unknowable as the night sky but somehow intimate and unsettling too. As rugged and brutish as it is, closer "Clearing the Sand" almost feels like an afterthought, albeit one with a giant, crestfallen chorus.

Once again, every time those vocal harmonies hit, the impact is colossal, with latest recruit Aimee Bueno deserving particular praise for her debut performances, not least on the beautiful "God Will Stop Trying". But while HUNTSMEN are plainly still evolving, "Mandala of Fear" feels complete and definitive: a singular and heartfelt statement on the current state of heaviness, both musical and metaphorical, that deserves to echo across barren plains and busy streets alike. Check your attention span first, but this is about as essential as it gets.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).