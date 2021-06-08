No Image

MAMMOTH WVH
"Mammoth"

(EX1)

01. Mr. Ed
02. Horribly Right
03. Epiphany
04. Don't Back Down
05. Resolve
06. You'll Be The One
07. Mammoth
08. Circles
09. The Big Picture
10. Think It Over
11. You're To Blame
12. Feel
13. Stone
14. Distance (Bonus Track)

RATING: 8/10

When you're the son of arguably the greatest heavy metal guitarist of all time, pursuing a career in music will always occur under unimaginable pressure. No one could criticize Wolfgang Van Halen for taking so many years to finally feel able to unleash his singular creativity, and any residual doubts will vanish quickly when people actually hear this thing. "Mammoth" is neither in thrall to its creator's illustrious heritage, nor guilty of the timidity that could easily have held him back. Instead, Wolfgang's first full-blown musical statement is a joy from start to finish and coins a wholly individual take on modern heavy/alternative rock in the process. Of course, the untimely passing of his legendary dad has lent the first MAMMOTH WVH album plenty of extra emotional oomph, but "Mammoth" thrums with sincerity and warmth anyway: these are big-hearted songs, powerfully played.

An understated songwriter and endearingly un-flashy multi-instrumentalist, Wolfgang Van Halen played every instrument and wrote every song. As a result, the whole thing truly swings; his fabulously belligerent drumming is a particularly thrilling revelation. Meanwhile, with a subtly diverse array of styles that encompasses everything from bullish, straightforward, FOO FIGHTERS-style hard rock to hazy, psychedelic Americana with lovable TOM PETTY vibes, "Mammoth" is quietly adventurous and wonderfully dynamic.

It begins with the absurdly catchy "Mr. Ed", wherein Wolfgang delivers a powerhouse vocal over some irresistibly gritty radio rock, setting a bright and thunderous tone for everything that follows. Although still melodic to its core, "Horribly Right" showcases a gnarlier edge to the MAMMOTH WVH sound, juddering, sludgy riffs battling it out with another supremely memorable chorus; "Epiphany" is a shuffling, sky-punching, arena rock explosion; "Don't Back Down" is balls-out stoner rock, with a particularly mighty vocal from the man himself, and riffs that gleefully twist the SABBATH-ian blueprint.

There are more mellow moments too, all underpinned by the sturdiest of rhythm sections. "Resolve" is a loose-limbed, bluesy sprawl; "Circles" is a sun-scorched drift across some shimmering desert plain, with a wildly dramatic final crescendo; "Think It Over" is exquisite and oddly timeless power pop with a faint AOR sheen; epic closer "Stone" is downbeat but dreamlike, switching from a tense, ghostly creep to billowing waves of overdriven pomp, stopping off for some angular doom riffing along the way. Elsewhere, those craving some nuts-out hard rock will be well served, particularly by the sharp and snotty "You'll Be The One" and the strutting blues metal of "You're To Blame".

Throughout it all, a strong impression is given of a musician with a very clear idea of what he wants to do and all the requisite skills to make that vision real. "Mammoth" exists in no one's shadow. This is a bold and eminently lovable debut, full of great songs and electrifying performances. A chip off the old block, then, but this is the start of a new legacy.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).