No Image

GAEREA
"Limbo"

(Season Of Mist)

01. To Ain
02. Null
03. Glare
04. Conspiranoia
05. Urge
06. Mare

RATING: 8.5/10

If you can cast your mind back as far as 2018 (and you are forgiven if you're currently struggling to remember what you had for breakfast), GAEREA released one of the very finest black metal albums of that year, the subtly eccentric "Unsettling Whispers"; released through remarkably consistent Mumbai imprint Transcending Obscurity. If you've heard that record, the fact that the Portuguese were swiftly snapped up by Season Of Mist will make perfect sense, because despite being recognizable as a black metal band of some description, GAEREA conjured a huge amount of their own, unique sense of weirdness and disquiet. Two years on, "Limbo" feels even further away from any standard notions of a left-hand path, with songs that ebb and flow with tectonic surety and a sense of bowing to nature's remorseless grind that frequently feels more Icelandic — echoing the likes of ALMYRKVI and SVARTIDAUDI — than Iberian.

Either way, GAEREA have produced a near-masterpiece here, summoning levels of aggression that we don't normally associate with the artful, atmospheric end of the underground metal spectrum, while also embracing a more widescreen, post-rock-tinged vision, wherein fury is counterbalanced by a whole heap of misty-eyed melancholy. Opener "To Ain" contains all of this and more, veering from ominous ambience to all-out assault with seamless verve, stopping off to march through an avalanche of icily overwrought melodic motifs, the band's unnamed members vigorously willing each other on through every vital change of pace or mood. "Null" is a more succinct variation on the theme, but with a lethal central hook and enough cataclysmic double-kicks to reduce mountains to dust, the song's sonic perversities squirm delightedly in the background, inspirational grist to the unrelenting metallic mill.

Black metal tends to deal in unremitting darkness, and despite those occasional forays into shoegaze or post-rock, "Limbo" is an album that belongs to a lightless and pessimistic world. You can feel the 2020's tensions crackling and twitching amid the blurred savagery of "Glare" and the sprawling "Conspiranoia", and while GAEREA remain cryptic and mysterious to the last, it doesn't take a genius to infer that they might not be the greatest fans of humanity or cheerleaders for mankind's future prospects.

With that in mind, the closing "Mare", all 13 crushing and crestfallen minutes of it, provides the perfect soundtrack to our well-deserved end of days: like a turbocharged and multi-dimensional expansion of all the wicked and warped ideas explored in five previous songs, it's such a brutish whipping away of the cosmic tablecloth that you can expect most of your emotional crockery to be hurled skyward as dissonance is wielded as a weapon of nihilistic exaltation to the eternal void. This year in a grim but gripping nutshell, then. "Limbo" may amount to one, long howl of hopelessness, but it's full of promise and dark magic too.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).