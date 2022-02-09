No Image

AUTHOR & PUNISHER
"Krüller"

(Relapse)

01. Drone Carrying Dread
02. Incinerator
03. Centurion
04. Maiden Star
05. Misery
06. Glorybox
07. Blacksmith
08. Krüller

RATING: 8/10

While gleefully hurling spanners into the works, at some unholy midpoint between industrial, drone, doom and alternative metal, AUTHOR & PUNISHER (Tristan Shone to his friends) has already made eight full-length albums of spine-wrenching, soul-flaying heaviness and avant-garde sound subversion. It would be no exaggeration to say that "Krüller", album number nine, is easily the most accessible so far, and yet such are the layered depths and all-encompassing weight of these songs, that Shone's second album for RELAPSE RECORDS is also utterly uncompromising and, at times, overwhelming.

If Shone does have a formula, it hinges on the fervent souping up of machines, and the endless, dread-filled bottom end and waves of excoriating distortion and feedback that emerge as a result. Coupled with a much greater sense that AUTHOR & PUNISHER is a songwriting vehicle, rather than just a means to flatten people's skulls, and "Krüller" swiftly outstrips its predecessors.

Opener "Drone Carrying Dread" does exactly as advertised, plumbing new depths of dub-inspired, slow-motion crush, as viscous melodies ooze and something that may once have been a guitar stirs up a whirring storm of freeform scree, for seven murderous minutes. "Incinerator" makes greater use of space, with ambient resonances and fizzing synths locked in synch with the grinding ebb and flow of cosmic tides. "Centurion" is damnable electro-rock, priapic with vitriol and as ominous and oppressive as early SWANS. "Blacksmith" does evil things to a breakbeat and drifts in and out like some free-roaming electromagnetic nightmare, while the title track's excruciating freefall toward oblivion may be the most unapologetically twisted and nihilistic burst of industrial metal since MINISTRY's "Filth Pig" album.

AUTHOR & PUNISHER's debt to doom is most apparent on "Maiden Star", which is soporific, mechanistic shoegaze with a heart of impenetrable darkness, while "Misery" employs a persistent pulse that steadily builds to a bleakly bombastic crescendo of disfigured guitars and poisonous pomp. Only a cover of PORTISHEAD's "Glorybox" gives any indication that there is a twinkle in Shone's eye: "Krüller" is focused on the impending end of all things, and its own ability to turn that finality into sonic weapons of war. This is a triumph for the visceral potential of sound, and the emotional catharsis that comes when everything is cranked up to the absolute max. Being crushed by the wheels of industry has seldom felt more satisfying.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).