No Image

LORNA SHORE
"Immortal"

(Century Media)

01. Immortal
02. Death Portrait
03. This Is Hell
04. Hollow Sentence
05. Warpath Of Disease
06. Misery System
07. Obsession
08. King Ov Deception
09. Darkest Spawn
10. Relentless Torment

RATING: 8.5/10

Oh man, this is a difficult one. Everything was set up so perfectly for LORNA SHORE to return with an explosive third album and leap a few rungs up the deathcore ladder to somewhere near the very top. On the evidence of "Immortal", that still may happen, and it certainly deserves to in light of the band's swift and honorable sacking of vocalist CJ McCreery at the end of 2019. You can read about exactly why McCreery was jettisoned elsewhere on the internet, but it's safe to say that he won't be missed. Meanwhile, his (admittedly killer) vocals remain on this album because, as the remaining members have graciously pointed out, fans have been waiting for three years for new music and it simply wouldn't be fair to make them wait another six months while a new vocalist is recruited and new vocals laid down on these tracks. "Immortal" is ready to roll and, departed assholes notwithstanding, sounds very much like the work of true heavyweights. This is epic, deftly melodic and often startlingly atmospheric deathcore, rather than the usual cut 'n' paste, Pro-Tools'd-to-almighty-fuck variety of the genre. And these are genuinely great songs, too, from the hulking sprawl of the opening title track and the virulent, blackened scree of "Death Portrait" to the more succinct bludgeon of preview singles "This Is Hell" and "Darkest Spawn".

At times "Immortal" has more in common with THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER or even CRADLE OF FILTH than it does with most standard deathcore fare, and yet the New Jersey crew also have a knack for delivering textbook, knuckleheaded beatdown moments, too: the lumbering climax to "This Is Hell" being one particularly heroic exercise in smashing stuff with a giant deathcore hammer.

With lashings of dense orchestration and a variety of twisted electronic textures providing extra layers of intrigue and charisma, "Immortal" is grandiloquent and ambitious in a way that deathcore generally hasn't been before. Not that LORNA SHORE are the first band to skillfully weave other elements into the formula, of course, but they've made it sound a lot more exciting than anyone else in recent memory. Until they recruit a new singer and hit the road again, this monstrous record should put the band's name in the headlines, and for vastly more agreeable reasons this time.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).