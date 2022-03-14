HOT WATER MUSIC sound like a band that are sure of their identity, which is just what one would expect from musicians who have been writing since the mid '90s. As exemplified by the single "Collect Your Things and Run", they abide by a confident simplicity that shows no signs of faltering, even in times of anxiety. ("You're not the only one in your head/ Don't lose track now, the right ones must be fed/ I tell ya now, don't wait, don't hesitate, I know/ Don't lose track of yourself.")

"Feel The Void" is an album armed with both the wisdom of experience and the diehard enthusiasm of punk rock. The songs are blunt and straightforward, yet there is enough variety on the record to keep things interesting. "Turn the Dial" and "The Weeds" speak to the band's status as post-hardcore influencers. The title track and "Collect Your Things and Run" give off a West Coast punk vibe, while songs like "Another Breath" and "Ride High" capitalize on Chuck Ragan's (vocals / guitar) exceptionally gruff vocals for a more down-home rock feel that hints at the band's Florida origins.

For a song called "Killing Time", this track probably has the most drive out of any on the record. Its fast pace, warlike bridge, and catchy chorus make it one to remember. "Habitual", "Hearts Stay Full" and "Scratch On", on the other hand, though lyrically filled with perseverance and determination, are a little more forgettable. Taken as a whole, though, "Feel The Void" is an album that does a good job representing various sounds from different moments of the band's lengthy and notable career.

