01. Another Breath
02. Killing Time
03. Newtown Scraper
04. Habitual
05. Collect Your Things and Run
06. Hearts Stay Full
07. Feel the Void
08. Turn the Dial
09. The Weeds
10. Scratch On
11. Ride High
12. Lock Up
RATING: 8.5/10
HOT WATER MUSIC sound like a band that are sure of their identity, which is just what one would expect from musicians who have been writing since the mid '90s. As exemplified by the single "Collect Your Things and Run", they abide by a confident simplicity that shows no signs of faltering, even in times of anxiety. ("You're not the only one in your head/ Don't lose track now, the right ones must be fed/ I tell ya now, don't wait, don't hesitate, I know/ Don't lose track of yourself.")
"Feel The Void" is an album armed with both the wisdom of experience and the diehard enthusiasm of punk rock. The songs are blunt and straightforward, yet there is enough variety on the record to keep things interesting. "Turn the Dial" and "The Weeds" speak to the band's status as post-hardcore influencers. The title track and "Collect Your Things and Run" give off a West Coast punk vibe, while songs like "Another Breath" and "Ride High" capitalize on Chuck Ragan's (vocals / guitar) exceptionally gruff vocals for a more down-home rock feel that hints at the band's Florida origins.
For a song called "Killing Time", this track probably has the most drive out of any on the record. Its fast pace, warlike bridge, and catchy chorus make it one to remember. "Habitual", "Hearts Stay Full" and "Scratch On", on the other hand, though lyrically filled with perseverance and determination, are a little more forgettable. Taken as a whole, though, "Feel The Void" is an album that does a good job representing various sounds from different moments of the band's lengthy and notable career.
COMMENTS
To comment on a
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
and
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).