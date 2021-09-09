No Image

SEVEN SPIRES
"Gods Of Debauchery"

(Frontiers)

01. Wanderer's Prayer
02. Gods Of Debauchery
03. The Cursed Muse
04. Ghost Of Yesterday
05. Lightbringer
06. Echoes Of Eternity
07. Shadow On An Endless Sea
08. Dare To Live
09. In Sickness, In Health
10. This God Is Dead
11. Oceans Of Time
12. The Unforgotten Name
13. Gods Amongst Men
14. Dreamchaser
15. Through Lifetimes
16. Fall With Me

RATING: 9/10

Audacious. That's the only word for it. As virtually every band on the planet threw themselves into a lockdown-facilitated and wholly newfound world of unfettered creativity last year, we can be secure in the knowledge that there will be a lot of big records over the coming months. But very few of them will be as audacious, or indeed as good, as "Gods Of Debauchery".

SEVEN SPIRES have form, of course. Barely 18 months ago, the Boston-based quartet released their second album, "Emerald Seas". It was an absolute tour-de-force of wildly imaginative symphonic, power and extreme metal, and would almost certainly have grabbed a lot more attention had the world not immediately disappeared up an unavoidable pandemic shit-chute. Somehow, "Gods Of Debauchery" not only repeats the brilliance of its predecessor, but expands upon it and paints the results in increasingly vivid and vital colors. To think that SEVEN SPIRES diligently knocked this 77-minute behemoth together, rather than bemoaning their lot as non-touring potential world beaters, says it all about the levels of conviction and creativity at play here.

Once again, this band skillfully side-step all the usual genre pigeonholing, instead preferring to do as much of everything as possible, albeit all within certain aesthetic guidelines. If that makes "Gods Of Debauchery" sound calculated, do not panic: this is simply a detailed, meticulous piece of work that dares to demand more from so-called modern melodic metal than the competent appeasement of an unimaginative fan base. SEVEN SPIRES are really pushing things here, ignoring any supposed barriers between, say, the kaleidoscopic grandeur of bands like KAMELOT and AVANTASIA, and CRADLE OF FILTH's macabre, quasi-cinematic sound-world. As ever, vocalist Adrienne Cowan is so absurdly versatile that it makes zero difference whether her band are bringing the blackened death hammer down (as they do on scintillating single "The Cursed Muse") or languishing in crestfallen ignominy on grandiose ballads like "The Unforgotten Name", everything here makes perfect sense and adds substance to the overwhelming might of the whole, multifarious caboodle.

The scope of this thing is ludicrous, and yet "Gods Of Debauchery" never hurdles the shark. Underpinned by some labyrinthine narrative that may well reveal itself over repeated listenings, it casually mirrors the artistic hugeness of DREAM THEATER's greatest concept works, while still exhibiting a clear affinity with modern metal's hooks, heaviness and flamboyant excesses. But while it is clearly intended to be consumed in one reality-blitzing hit, "Gods Of Debauchery" works as a dazzling showcase for SEVEN SPIRES' eerily refined songwriting abilities.

The best moments (on an album that never dips for a dead second) are simply great heavy metal songs: sometimes wildly elaborate and theatrical heavy metal songs, but always armed with melody as their most effective weapon. From the infectious, pop-metal sizzle of "Lightbringer" to the monolithic, dark metal symphony of "This God Is Dead", these annoyingly gifted young musicians have done it again. "Gods Of Debauchery" is audacious, ante-raising and bereft of comparable competition in 2021.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).