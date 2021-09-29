No Image

DYING WISH
"Fragments Of A Bitter Memory"

(Sharptone)

01. Cowards Feed, Cowards Bleed
02. Hollowed By Affliction
03. Innate Thirst
04. Severing The Senses
05. Fragments Of A Bitter Memory
06. Cold Hearts In Bloom
07. Until Mourning Comes
08. Now You'll Rot
09. Blood Laced Misery
10. Enemies In Red
11. Drowning In The Silent Black

RATING: 7/10

Here we are, at least two decades on from the coining of the accursed metalcore tag, and new records that noisily justify the genre's existence are in short supply. But then a band like DYING WISH come along and smack you so vigorously around the opinion-dispenser that all cynicism needs to be firmly put to one side, at least for their ferocious debut's 36-minute running time. This Portland quintet make no claims to be musically revolutionary, but what they do, they do with an urgency and supreme focus that makes this a very easy album to love. With a sound that takes the best and most vicious parts of the last 25 years of metallic hardcore and related ugliness, DYING WISH may still be evolving and will doubtless sound very different a few years from now, but these songs boldly cluster-bomb the adrenalin bull's-eye, delivering an almost comical amount of inch-perfect beatdowns and bursts of flat out, deathly fury. Meanwhile, vocalist Emma Boster serves up an eye-popping, spittle-spraying and ultimately believable performance that marks her out as a (slightly terrifying) metal star in the making.

It starts with "Cowards Feed, Cowards Bleed": 105 seconds of lurching, swivel-eyed unpleasantness and neck-murdering grooves. It's exactly as angry as you might expect in the midst of today's insanities, but also brilliantly lean, streamlined and fuss-free. Everything that follows exhibits the same desire to make every part of every song count, which makes the brutish, thrash-fueled likes of "Hollowed By Affliction" and "Innate Thirst" instantly engaging and genuinely exciting. More atmospheric fare like "Severing The Senses" and the title track point to more nuanced melodic ambitions, while the brooding battery of the closing "Drowning In The Silent Black" brings Boster's clean vocals to the forefront, amid some of the gnarliest riffing on the whole record.

It's obvious that DYING WISH will grow from here: most sensible folk can't, after all, play straight-ahead metalcore forever. But "Fragments of a Bitter Memory" swings, spits and punches with great intensity, harking back to the days when the genre was a breath of fresh air, but informed by an extra two decades of reasons to be fucking livid. Proper metalcore, you might say.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).