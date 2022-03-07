"Eulogies" is a sharp, vibrant record that, like the band's 2019 release "Eclipse", was self-produced by Stephen Cobucci (clean vocals, songwriting, rhythm guitar) and Joey Alarcon (lead guitar). The album's big, enveloping sound emphasizes just how fun, energetic and emotionally satisfying it is. While Wolves At The Gate embrace rather formulaic song structure — nearly every song's bridge occurs about three quarters of the way through like clockwork — the melodic metalcore band's dynamism and execution lends excitement to each track.

From the charging opener "Shadows" to the inspiring title track to the epic closer "Silent Anthem", WATG's multi-faceted approach and deftness at building momentum keeps the listener entertained. Both clean and unclean vocals (Nick Detty) explore the full range of pitches, giving "Eulogies" a level of vocal dimension that eludes other bands of the genre. They interweave and support each other beautifully, creating an aggressive yet melodically infectious experience. The guitars more than keep up, providing adrenaline with racing leads ("Stop The Bleeding") and exhilarating guitar solos ("No Tomorrow"). All the while, Abishai Collingsworth's hard-hitting drumming keeps the record marching forward relentlessly.

As it journeys through faith-driven ballads ("Embracing Accusations"), radio rock vibes ("Kiss The Wave") and even nü metal tendencies ("Peace That Starts The War"), the band's fifth full-length chronicles the struggle of trying to emerge from a place of darkness into a brighter future. Cobucci's clean vocals inject songs like "Lights & Fire" and "Out of Sight" with an uplifting, triumphant sound balanced by a noticeable twinge of desperation, still very much carrying the weight of the past. The band's Christian rock roots come through in the lyrics, as Cobucci looks to a higher power for deliverance and redemption. "Silent Anthem" concludes the record with a monumental build culminating in what sounds like the heavens finally opening up. And while it doesn't necessarily reinvent the genre, "Eulogies" is a solid metalcore album that is an absolute joy to listen to again and again.