No Image

ETERNITY'S END
"Embers Of War"

(Prosthetic)

01. Dreadnought (The Voyage Of The Damned)
02. Bane Of The Blacksword
03. Hounds Of Tindalos
04. Call Of The Valkyries
05. Arcturus Prime
06. Shaded Heart
07. Deathrider
08. Embers Of War

RATING: 8/10

Someone at PROSTHETIC RECORDS deserves a pat on the back for continuing to explore the cutting edge of traditional heavy metal. Following on from stellar releases from PALADIN and JUDICATOR, "Embers Of War" shines a well-deserved beam onto the brilliance of ETERNITY'S END, a German quintet with two excellent previous albums that received widespread acclaim but far less media attention than they plainly deserved. Now rightfully embedded at one of modern metal's best-respected labels, they have wasted no time in producing an album designed to incinerate eyebrows from a mile away. ETERNITY'S END, to put it more simply, will rip your fucking face off.

This is nobly traditional stuff, rooted in progressive and power metal but imbued with the tooth-rattling aggression of speed metal sensibilities of latter-day upholders of ancient principles like ARCH ENEMY and CHILDREN OF BODOM. The result is remorseless in its epic, thunderous and leather-clad bombast, and delivered with such intensity that any sense that ETERNITY'S END are just another power metal band is brutally jettisoned a few seconds into opener "Dreadnought (The Voyage Of The Damned)". And then you notice that this band boasts not just the inestimable talents of guitarist Christian Münzner (also a member of OBSCURA and ALKALOID) but also the percussive majesty of Hannes Grossman (ALKALOID, BLOTTED SCIENCE, HOWLING SYCAMORE and many more!).

While not exactly a supergroup, ETERNITY'S END have such technical prowess that they could easily disintegrate in a blizzard of blank-eyed showmanship, but these songs are firmly rooted in the classics, and their creators' passion for an old-school melodic ethos is abundantly apparent. There is plenty of blurred-finger, neoclassical showboating going on, of course, and songs like "Bane Of The Blacksword" and "Call Of The Valkyries" will have most shred-heads foaming at the mouth, but with vocalist Iuri Sanson a formidable, versatile presence, and every song boasting a giant, arena-friendly chorus, the balance between indulgent and incisive is more or less perfect.

There is nothing quite like the sound of a great heavy metal band making a flamboyant exit. The title track fulfils that role here, across nine wild minutes of hacksaw riffing, machine-gun kick flurries, heroic vocal refrains and windswept melodic motifs. Whipping along at a breakneck pace, while making the whole virtuoso thing sound incredibly easy, ETERNITY'S END are audibly hell-bent on delivering some true heavy metal at maximum volume, with endless muscularity and musical intelligence to back it up. Pats on the back all around, then.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).