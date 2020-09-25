No Image

DROPDEAD
"Dropdead"

(Armageddon)

01. Prelude
02. Torches
03. Road To Absolution
04. Only Victims
05. Warfare State
06. Corrupt
07. On Your Knees
08. Vultures
09. The Black Mask
10. Ashes
11. Book Of Hate
12. Flesh And Blood
13. Stoking The Flame
14. Bodies
15 Hatred Burning
16. Nothing Remains
17. Abattoir Of Pain
18. Stripped By The Knife
19. Hail To The Emperor
20. Before The Fall
21. United States Of Corruption
22. Will You Fight?
23. The Future Is Yours

RATING: 9/10

The fact that DROPDEAD's latest full-length album is eponymously titled yet again might suggest to the uninitiated that it's a meaningless placeholder for a band exclusively focusing upon the music. That couldn't be further from the truth, however. The Providence, Rhode Island-based unit takes Canadian communication theorist Marshall McLuhan's phrase, "The medium is the message," to a new level — delivering frontman Bob Otis's vitriolic words and sentiment through the injection and conduit of DROPDEAD's belligerent music right into listener's minds. The extent to which one will absorb and agree with the message may vary depending on who is listening, but the message is so in-your-face, no one can deny hearing it. The reason that they remain relevant and are still around three decades following their inception is because their passions burn bright, and they make it all sound so damn good.

Considering that DROPDEAD is driven by its members' sociopolitical concerns, highlighting issues such as animal rights and anti-authoritarianism, the release of the renowned band's third full-length amidst the current state of global chaos is certainly fitting. The band continues to deliver the manic hardcore punk and power violence for which they are known. "Dropdead" is a fine-tuned, relatively more diverse and dynamic take on what they've always done. The 24 minutes of the album are divided into 23 songs that are essentially explosive, politically charged outbursts completely void of pretense. There simply is no fat to trim. The music is just as concise and to the point as the scathing lyrical commentary.

"Dropdead" differs from the act's previous releases with its deeper exploration of tempo variety. "Book of Hate" churns along with a slower eighties hardcore groove, initially unraveling on the back of a repetitive, dramatic bass line that brings to mind the classic 1984 SIEGE song "Conform", a track that appeared on that band's "Drop Dead" demo/album from which they pulled their name. On the flip side, "Bodies" blasts forth with a brief, biting intensity akin to the spirit of NAPALM DEATH's "Scum". Elsewhere, "Hatred Burning" embarks with an old-school hardcore riff that is almost danceable prior to an unforgiving, full-tilt grind assault.

Otis's impassioned screams of yore remain, but they predominantly exist now as climactic punctuations. His primary vocal delivery has become even more well-enunciated and intelligible than it was before. It has become significantly more harmonious with the rest of the music as well. On "Abattoir Of Pain" the sincerity, angst and frustration in his voice is overwhelming: a song about the evils of factory farming. The lyrics might even resonate with a lifelong meat eater. "I was born into this place. It's all I've ever known. My bed is blood and excrement. In this kingdom made of bone. Screams of pain and torment are the hymns of those in hell. Death the only angel that will grant deliverance." Perhaps outspoken musicians aren't always preaching to the choir.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).