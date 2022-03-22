No Image

ABBATH
"Dread Reaver"

(Season Of Mist)

01. Acid Haze
02. Scarred Core
03. Dream Cull
04. Myrmidon
05. The Deep Unbound
06. Septentrion
07. Trapped Under Ice
08. The Book of Breath
09. Dread Reaver

RATING: 8/10

Banished from the frostbitten IMMORTAL nest, Abbath (the man) and ABBATH (the band) have made light work of establishing themselves as a fiercely independent creative force in extreme metal. Although not quite as brashly definitive as the illustrious classics that made the Norwegian so notorious, both 2016's self-titled debut and 2019's "Outstrider" were full of blistering, bombastic moments, all still rooted in the thunderous, fervently pitch-black heavy metal that seems to ooze from the singer / guitarist's every pore.

As you might expect, "Dread Reaver" offers no radical departures, and we should all be thoroughly grateful for that. There are few things more exciting than the sound of Abbath (the man) at full pelt, and the opening "Acid Haze" provides a timely reminder of his uniquely berserk presence. Played at apocalyptic speed and bristling with fury, it sets the tone for another sustained sonic bombing raid, ending with a prolonged Abbath screech that seems to sum up his state of mind here. "Scarred Core" is marginally slower, but no less intense. The old-school values that he has always loudly espoused have rarely been more evident: this is steroid-bloated and violently hallucinating VENOM worship, thrillingly primitive and psychedelic.

"Dream Cull" was the first track that ABBATH released from "Dread Reaver", and it's arguably the most expansive on the record. With a greater sense of sonic space and a powerful, old-school gallop underpinning the brittle, wintry riffs, it has an epic, windswept feel that suits Abbath's weather-beaten shriek perfectly. Lead guitarist Ole André Farstad's explosive soloing comes as a welcome bonus, too. Elsewhere, "Myrmidon" bridges the divide between Norwegian black metal and POSSESSED's "Seven Churches": an unstoppable speed metal juggernaut aimed squarely at the night sky. "The Deep Unbound" is another all-out blitzkrieg; "Septentrion" takes a mid-paced battering ram to the grand mythology of the frozen north; "The Book of Breath" switches seamlessly from unrelenting brutality to a noirish, psilocybin fog, and back again.

The closing title track is a solid candidate for best of the lot. A muscular, marauding heavy metal anthem, with strong undercurrents of the otherworldly, it sounds sufficiently removed from its creator's past achievements to be regarded as some kind of new manifesto for black metal heroism. As a ridiculously fiery version of METALLICA's "Trapped Under Ice" also confirms, Abbath is still locked firmly into the heavy metal mainframe, and making some of the most dynamic music of his career. None more metal, even after all this time.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).