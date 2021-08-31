No Image

PORTRAIT
"At One With None"

(Metal Blade)

01. At One With None
02. Curtains (The Dumb Supper)
03. Phantom Fathomer
04. He Who Stands
05. Ashen
06. A Murder Of Crows
07. Shadowless
08. The Gallow's Crossing

RATING: 8.5/10

A magical proposition from the start, PORTRAIT somehow tapped into heavy metal's unerringly atavistic principles without ever sounding like some self-consciously retro knockoff. Along with WOLF's "Evil Star" and a handful of others, the Swedes' self-titled 2008 debut album gave substance and sustenance to the welcome return of old-school clangor in the 21st century, with some much-needed mystique and malevolence thrown in as a bonus. Vocalist Per Lengstedt's KING DIAMOND-saluting shriek was simply the blood-spattered icing on the cake.

Thirteen years and three subsequent studio albums later, PORTRAIT are still one of the most resolutely unreconstructed heavy metal bands, but with a steadily increasing emphasis on the more progressive and adventurous side of their sound. No one would ever question that MERCYFUL FATE are the primary influence, both here and on every previous PORTRAIT record, but while some bands settle for accurate pastiche, this band took that cherished template and ran with it, building upon that one great idea with multiple 'Eureka!' moments of their own. The result is that "At One With None" showcases that evolution, and is PORTRAIT's most sophisticated and mature record as a result, albeit still with firm roots in the grubby grandeur of the early '80s.

Grand and unrelenting, the opening title track swiftly confirms that this is also PORTRAIT's heaviest and best-sounding album. The song itself is boldly and grimly theatrical but is also blessed with haunting melodies and spine-tingling dynamics. It's a powerhouse performance from the whole band, with Lengstedt's voice soaring with more depth and power than ever before, and those all-important shifts of tempo executed with murderous precision. "Curtains (The Dumb Supper)" offers a more direct approach, with shades of US power metal and lashings of glowering melodrama; "Phantom Fathomer" thunders into rumbling true doom territory, underpinned by an insistent shuffle and steeped in arcane devilry; "He Who Stands" is all fire, fury and supernatural speed metal spite.

But it's the grotesque majesty of nine-minute centerpiece "Ashen" that will have diehard PORTRAIT fans salivating uncontrollably. The Swedes have always had a penchant for a sprawling epic, with previous efforts like "The Adversary" (from the debut) and "Der Todesking" (from 2011's "Crimen Laesae Majestatis Divinae") standing tall among a formidable canon. "Ashen" upholds the tradition with a dash more melodic suss than before. Almost IRON MAIDEN-like in its slow-burn enormity, it's an epic heavy metal song for the ages.

A final triumvirate of the SATAN-esque "A Murder Of Crows", the skull-rattling "Shadowless" and wonderfully evil and evocative closer "The Gallow's Crossing" bring PORTRAIT's fifth full-length to a close: each one a thrilling demonstration of how timeless and life-affirming this music can be when it's safely in the hands of masters.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).