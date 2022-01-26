No Image

CELESTE
"Assassine(s)"

(Nuclear Blast)

01. Des torrents de coups
02. De tes yeux bleus perlés
03. Nonchalantes de beauté
04. Draguée tout au fond
05. (A)
06. Il a tant rêvé d'elles
07. Elle se répète froidement
08. Le coeur noir charbon

RATING: 8/10

Having walked a singular path since 2005, CELESTE are long overdue some attention. Purveyors of a scabrous, cross-pollinated sound that hinges on the darkest of sludgy hardcore and the blistered-retina aggression of black metal, they have released five previous albums and earned a solid reputation as one of the European underground's most intense propositions. Pleasingly, the French band's big label debut does nothing to dilute the grim extremity of their music, with only their strongest and heaviest production to date denoting any kind of step towards accessibility. In truth, this is an ugly and uncompromising record, aimed squarely at the snarling nihilist in all of us.

Blackened hardcore can be reduced to cliché as easily as any subgenre, but CELESTE are resolute in their dedication to warping templates. "Des torrents de coups" lives up to its title: a flurry of blank-eyed violence and deeply grubby riffs, it thrums with the same berserk energy that makes CONVERGE so compelling. "De tes yeux bleus perlés" is equally formidable: a slow-motion tornado of muscular brutality, its title may suggest a love song, but there is zero compassion on offer in the midst of a thrillingly hateful avalanche. On a similar tip, "Draguée tout au fond" ("dredged all the way down") snaps seamlessly from ultra-aggro verses to what can only be described as a chorus, albeit fueled with choking quantities of vitriol and with a melody hewn from purest bile. Elsewhere, "Il a tant rêvé d'elles" wades into a bubbling lake of melancholy, via a crestfallen, post-metal wall of sound. A grand finale to savor, "Le coeur noir charbon" surfs in on a viscous wave of old-school death metal, before veering off on an eerie, frostbitten tangent, as atonal riffs cascade and peripheral ambience whispers wicked threats. The song's final, monolithic crescendo is magnificently heavy.

There is a tendency among the post-everything set to rely on prettiness and a sense of the epic to lure the punters in: not so here, because CELESTE make even their gentler interludes spit and hiss like a cornered cobra. The finest thing here by an inch or two, instrumental "(A)" begins with rolling clouds of fractured ambience before mutating into a lumbering, double-kick powered, atmospheric colossus. It's a weirdly affecting moment on an album that, for the most part, bulldozes over your hopes and dreams with evangelical zeal and brute force.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).