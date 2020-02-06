No Image

DELAIN
"Apocalypse & Chill"

(Napalm)

01. One Second
02. We Had Everything
03. Chemical Redemption
04. Burning Bridges
05. Vengeance
06. To Live Is To Die
07. Let's Dance
08. Creatures
09. Ghost House Heart
10. Masters Of Destiny
11. Legions Of The Lost
12. The Greatest Escape
13. Combustion

RATING: 8/10

As much as DELAIN have established themselves as major players in the world of symphonic metal, it's never been particularly easy to pinpoint the band's primary USP. Neither as epic or progressive as NIGHTWISH nor as heavy as EPICA, they have certainly erred towards the more streamlined, pop-orientated approach of WITHIN TEMPTATION, but with a dash of LACUNA COIL's intermittent grit thrown in. All of which might suggest that DELAIN are rather straightforward and unremarkable, and yet "Apocalypse & Chill" is as dazzling and engrossing as anything else the genre has conjured in recent times. Weird, right?

One potential explanation is that while their elders and peers have evolved beyond their original formulas, DELAIN have had the good sense to stick with great songs, a sparkling, modern production and very little needless gimmickry. The band's sixth studio album does boast artwork that seems to imply a shift of aesthetic emphasis, but in reality, these songs are only subtly different from their predecessors. As always, Charlotte Wessels is the main attraction and the emotional core around which these immaculate micro-epics are constructed. Blessed with melodies and choruses as strong as the ones that power "We Had Everything", "To Live Is To Die" and "Creatures" dramatically along, she could hardly fail to enhance her reputation here, but it's equally true that she's never sung better. Her vocals on folksy ballad "Ghost House Heart" and the distinctly prog-inclined "Masters Of Destiny" are beautifully understated and sweet, but powerful too.

Ultimately, "Apocalypse & Chill" is the kind of record that casual observers would assume that every symphonic metal band is making, despite plenty of evidence that the genre has much more depth and diversity than that. What's really happening here is that DELAIN have upped their game in every department, eschewing cynical acts of musical shark-jumping in favor of aiming for the best and most powerful manifestation of a simple idea. Of course, there are subtle nods to other genres scattered throughout this deceptively diverse batch of songs, and the spirit of gleaming, 21st century pop is certainly in no hurry to leave. But bask in the grandiloquent clangor of "Legions Of The Lost" or the razor-sharp radio-metal mastery of "Burning Bridges" and the obvious conclusion is that DELAIN are really fucking good at this stuff and getting better all the time.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).